



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for the suspects who fatally shot a man in Northern Liberties following an argument outside a mini market. Investigators say a woman, her boyfriend and a second group of people got into an argument outside a mini market on 10th and Brown Streets just after midnight on Tuesday.

The couple got into a Mitsubishi and drove to 6th and Callowhill Streets, near the Vine Street Expressway, where police believe the people from the argument followed and caught up to the couple.

Police say the person or people inside the second car fired several shots in to the Mitsubishi, hitting the 25-year-old man who was sitting in the passenger seat. At least 17 shell casings were found at the scene.

His girlfriend rushed him to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where he was pronounced dead.

You could see several bullet holes along the side of the Mitsubishi, which has New York tags, before it was towed into evidence.

Detectives have been talking to several witnesses who heard the gunshots.

“Under the overpass there’s a group of about 20 homeless people that have tents and makeshift houses, so homicide detectives are talking to them,” said Chief Insp. Scott Small. “

CBS3 is told the girlfriend was not injured in the shooting.

Police are looking for the people inside that second vehicle in connection with this shooting.

There is no surveillance video at the scene on 6th and Callowhill Streets but authorities have found surveillance video at the scene of the argument which they hope leads them to the suspects.

CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore contributed to this report.