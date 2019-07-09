



IRVINGTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — New Jersey authorities say they’ve broken up a major fentanyl and heroin production mill in Essex County that’s been linked to dozens of overdoses, including 33 deaths. Some of the stamp logos associated with the drugs included “Donald Trump,” “Dunkin Donuts,” and “Pink Panther,” among others.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced Tuesday that four people have been charged in connection with the mill. They have been identified as 28-year-old George Encarnacion, of Newark; 28-year-old Jonathan Perez-Payano, of Newark; 28-year-old Steffany Castillo-Candalari, of Newark; and 19-year-old Nelfy Ulerio, of Irvington.

Gurbir also says authorities seized about 70,000 individual doses of drugs along with four kilograms of suspected fentanyl and heroin in their takedown of the mill that was based in an Irvington apartment.

“We know that our state is home to far too many people struggling with addiction,” said Grewal. “But we ask that, no matter what challenges you’re facing in your life, if you see heroin stamped with these markings, please, please stay away from it. Your next fix could be your last.”

Three of the alleged ring members face charges of maintaining a narcotics production facility and possessing heroin with intent to distribute, along with several other drug and weapons charges.

The fourth defendant is charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics, receiving stolen property and money laundering.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)