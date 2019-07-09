LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. (CBS/AP) – A dog that went missing after a car crash in Ocean County last month has finally been reunited with its owner. Jax, a rottweiler-boxer mix, was riding in a car driven by 23-year-old Gabrielle McMillan of Little Egg Harbor, when she struck a utility pole on Route 72 in Stafford Township on June 24.

The car then rolled over and Jax somehow escaped and ran off.

McMillan was injured in the crash and was taken to a hospital. She has since returned home and continues to recover.

Jax remained on the loose in the days after the accident, despite numerous attempts to track him down with a drone, trail cameras and baited traps set by animal control crews.

“Jax has been seen the last two nights at the same bait station set by Animal Control. Thankfully, he has been eating and drinking water, and slept on his owners clothes that have been set. Jax is establishing a routine as we had anticipated. The Stafford Twp. Animal Control Department in conjunction with Mamas Gonna rescue have been monitoring Jax from afar as to not startle him,” Stafford Township police wrote on Facebook. “We would also like to thank Hannlon’s K-9 search and rescue for bringing the search Dog “Doug” out on Monday to assist with the initial search. Thank you everyone for your cooperation and support for Jax and his family.”

He was finally captured and reunited with McMillan on Monday.

