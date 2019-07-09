By CBS3 Staff
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash in Wilmington that sent two people to the hospital. According to police, the crash happened just after 1 p.m. Tuesday on Concord Pike at an intersection south of the Concord Mall.

So far the investigation has revealed that a 2005 GMC truck was traveling northbound on Concord Pike, when it failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of the mall and struck a 2002 Chevrolet that was exiting the mall.

The driver and one passenger in the Chevy were taken to a nearby hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the GMC was uninjured.

Police continue to investigate the accident.

