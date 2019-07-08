Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is hoping to help workers who lost their job when Philadelphia Energy Solutions suddenly announced it was closing last month. Members of Pennsylvania’s Labor and Industry Department met at the PES corporate offices at 17th and Market Streets on Monday after Wolf activated the state’s Rapid Response Coordination Services.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is hoping to help workers who lost their job when Philadelphia Energy Solutions suddenly announced it was closing last month. Members of Pennsylvania’s Labor and Industry Department met at the PES corporate offices at 17th and Market Streets on Monday after Wolf activated the state’s Rapid Response Coordination Services.
The team is helping PES workers search for new jobs and get unemployment compensation.
PES laid off more than 1,000 employees after a massive explosion and fire on June 21.