By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A store owner and a robbery suspect were shot during a struggle inside of a South Philadelphia corner store Monday afternoon, according to police. Neighbors say 48-year-old Toni Baez, the owner of the store, was shot and is in critical condition.

Philadelphia police say the shooting occurred just before 3:15 p.m. on the 1600 block of South 23rd Street.

Police say two men entered the store and tried to hold up Baez. A struggle ensued and police say one of the suspects was shot during the incident.

The 27-year-old man was shot once in the chest and is in critical condition.

Credit: CBS3

Police say Baez was shot once in the chest and was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical condition. Residents of the area tell Eyewitness News the store was robbed a couple of weeks ago, and that he has only owned the location for about a year.

Police are still searching for the second robbery suspect, who is believed to have fled on foot.

Philadelphia Police Inspector Ray Evers says residents complain about the corner store because people convene outside.

CBS3’s Kimberly Davis contributed to this report.

