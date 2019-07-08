  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Pennsylvania News, Talkers


HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania will allow school districts to turn school cancellations into school days by delivering lesson plans to students at home. The bill signed Tuesday by Gov. Tom Wolf writes a three-year pilot program into law to let all school districts participate in the flexible instruction day program.

Under the law, students do not physically attend school. Rather, they must get and complete lessons at home so that a flexible instruction day counts toward the 180 days of instruction currently required annually.

Cyber Days Replacing Snow Days At South Jersey Prep School 

The law caps a school’s flexible instructional days at five a year.

A district that wants to participate must show the state Department of Education how it will record attendance, institute the program and accommodate students who lack the right technology at home, such as internet access.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s