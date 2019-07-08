



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People in Center City are on high alert after a woman reported being violently assaulted and then robbed. The assault allegedly happened Sunday morning by 12th and Locust Streets. Eyewitness News has obtained security video of the scene that followed.

The security video shows a woman appearing to stumble out of the secluded parking lot where the alleged attack happened, possibly as she looks for help.

Police have not said if this is the victim, but she’s captured on camera just before 6 a.m. Sunday, moments after the victim said the attack happened.

The woman gets into an SUV on South 12th Street, near Locust. Police arrive a short time later.

The woman then gets out of the vehicle and looks distraught.

Philadelphia police were initially called to the 1200 block of Latimer Street, where a 37-year-old woman told officers a man forced her in a parking lot, then sexually assaulted and robbed her.

The suspect allegedly got into a red car and sped away.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspect, other than to say he was wearing all black clothing.

The security video CBS3 looked at, which shows several angles of the area, did not show a man wearing all black clothing.

Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.