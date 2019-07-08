



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving an officer and his wife in the Juniata Park section of the city. It happened on the 4600 block of Weymouth Street on Monday.

Police say a man and woman were found dead inside the home around 9:30 a.m.

According to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross, the couple’s 17-year-old daughter called police to check on the well-being on one of their officers.

Police tell Eyewitness News the woman was found dead in the dining room with multiple gunshot wounds. The 39-year-old Philadelphia police officer was found dead in the basement with a single gunshot wound to the head. Ross said they police the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

“Very tragic case and a very sad day for us,” Ross said.

Police say a weapon was recovered at the scene.

The 11-year veteran leaves behind two children.

“It’s very unfortunate that you have these two lives that have been ended this way, but also we got a 17-year-old and 11-year-old who lost both their parents,” Ross said.

Ross added that the officer was supposed to show up for work last night but didn’t.

Police are investigating if this is a murder-suicide.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.