PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly one in four Americans never plans to retire, according to a new poll. The information comes from a new Associated Press poll.
Another quarter of Americans say they will keep working past the age of 65. 56% of younger adults say they do not feel prepared for retirement.
But some financial advisers say planning to stay in the workforce indefinitely is risky.
“There are many factors beyond your control that could impact your ability to work for the rest of your life, including health issues, industry changes that are beyond your control or the need to care for a loved one,” financial adviser Brenna McLoughlin said.
Financial planners say no matter how close you are to retirement, every little bit you save helps.
They also suggest workers set up their direct deposit to allocate a portion of each paycheck to a savings account.