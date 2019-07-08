



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of the Camden City Council president’s grandson, authorities say. Jalen Carr was taken into custody on Friday.

Carr has been charged with robbing Curtis Jenkins III, officials say. He has been charged with two counts of robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and several weapons charges.

Officials say Carr is alleged to have played a role in a home invasion and robbery of a cellphone that was used to make a ransom call to Jenkins’ father.

Jenkins’ body was found last Tuesday night in an abandoned garage on the 1100 block of Liberty Street in Camden’s Fairview neighborhood. Prosecutors say the 20-year-old died from asphyxia. According to court documents, the victim’s hands and feet were tied and a plastic bag was over his head.

Kidnappers Sent Photo Of Camden City Council President’s Grandson Tied Up, Demanding Ransom Prior To Murder, Father Says

Police say 32-year-old Brandon Beverly, of Westville, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and murdering Jenkins.

According to Curtis Jenkins Jr., his son was working his side job last Sunday night delivering barbecue food on the 2700 block of Congress Road when he was kidnapped and killed.

His dad says he received a call from the alleged kidnappers, who sent him a photo of his son tied up and demanded a ransom. According to The Associated Press, they demanded 10 to 15 pounds of marijuana.

Jenkins III was an employee at the Camden County Clerk’s Office.

CBS3’s Trang Do and Chantee Lans contributed to this report.