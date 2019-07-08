PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sometimes kids say the darndest things, and in this case, one boy gave his mom the ultimate motivational pep talk. Makayla Williamson was having a conversation with her 6-year-old son Knoxx, when he surprised her with some inspiring words.
“You can even be rich, you could live in the White House someday,” he said.
Knoxx’s words show he is wise beyond his years while he has this touching moment with his mom, telling her she can do anything she puts her mind to.
He told her she can take singing lesions, get a better job, and even become rich.
He left her with a very convincing last thought.
“It’s up to you,” Knoxx said.
Everyone could use this kind of pep talk every now and then.