BREAKING:Person Found Dead Under Pile Of Construction Debris In Port Richmond, Police Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:CBS3 At 4, Local TV, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sometimes kids say the darndest things, and in this case, one boy gave his mom the ultimate motivational pep talk. Makayla Williamson was having a conversation with her 6-year-old son Knoxx, when he surprised her with some inspiring words.

“You can even be rich, you could live in the White House someday,” he said.

Large Portion Of Millennials, Generation Z Are Saying No To Deodorant, New Poll Finds

Knoxx’s words show he is wise beyond his years while he has this touching moment with his mom, telling her she can do anything she puts her mind to.

He told her she can take singing lesions, get a better job, and even become rich.

He left her with a very convincing last thought.

“It’s up to you,” Knoxx said.

Everyone could use this kind of pep talk every now and then.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s