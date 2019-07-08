



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shocking and heartbreaking fertility mix-up has led to a lawsuit that claims a woman gave birth to someone else’s twins. This comes after a fertility clinic impregnated them with the wrong embryos.

After spending more than $100,000 on in vitro fertilization services to become pregnant, an unidentified couple from New York say they finally succeeded. But when they gave birth in March, the Asian American parents claim they were shocked to find that neither of their babies were of Asian descent.

The lawsuit claims genetic testing confirmed the babies belonged to two other couples, forcing them to give the babies up to their biological parents.

They still don’t know what happened to their two embryos that should have been implanted.

In 2009, Carolyn and Sean Savage experienced similar loss, after learning the baby they had just conceived through IVF was not theirs.

“You’re so excited, and you feel like, ‘finally,’ and then you have the rug pulled from under you in this kind of manner is — it’s so painful,” Carolyn Savage said.

The Savages carried the baby to term before giving him to his biological parents.

They say hearing the news of another IVF mix-up is heartbreaking.

“I cannot express how utterly unacceptable this situation is,” Savage said . “It is preventable, protocols need to be followed and they need to be taken seriously.”

The fertility clinic named in the lawsuit is in Los Angeles.

There are regulations but it varies, and there are all kinds of gaps in oversight and loop holes. And while we tend to hear about these kinds of sensational cases, IVF mistakes aren’t that common, especially with established facilities.