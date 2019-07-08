Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater Added To World Heritage Site List

Comments
MILL RUN, Pa. (CBS) – An architectural masterpiece that attracts thousands of visitors to Pennsylvania each year is now on the World Heritage Site List. Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater was added to the list.
The house is built over a waterfall in Mill Run, Pennsylvania, about 45 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization added Fallingwater to the list for the way it’s in harmony with nature.
Seven other Wright buildings were also added to the list: Frederick C. Robie House in Chicago; Taliesin in Spring Green Wisconsin; the Herbert and Katherine Jacobs House in Madison, Wisconsin; Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Arizona; the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City; Los Angeles’ Hollyhock House and the Unity Temple in suburban Chicago.
The only other landmark in Pennsylvania recognized as a World Heritage Site is Independence Hall in Philadelphia.