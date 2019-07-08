



DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Some of the most coveted license plates in the region will be up for grabs on Tuesday. Delaware is selling several five-digit state license plates.

The plates typically sell for several hundred or even thousands of dollars online.

But on Tuesday, a limited number of the black and white plates will be available on a first come, first serve basis at all four DMV locations, which are in Delaware City, Dover, Wilmington and Georgetown.

There will be a set number of plates at each DMV location, which means if Dover runs out, you’ll have to drive to Delaware City or Georgetown to try and get one there instead.

“Customers cannot ‘sort’ through plates to select specific numbers but rather are assigned the next five-digit plate available in that location’s supply,” Chief of Communications for the DMV Shelley Koon said. “Drivers must come get the tags in person. They cannot be reserved in advance nor over the phone, and the promotion will run only as long as supplies last.”

You do have to give up your current license plate and pay transfer fees. You must bring your driver’s license, vehicle title, vehicle mileage and insurance information to complete the swap.

Fees for titling most passenger vehicles weighing 5,000 pounds or less are: $35 for a title without a lien or $55 for a title with a lien.

The purchase cost of the reproduction plate from the Delaware Historic Plate Company is currently $115 for either a stainless steel or porcelain plate and $5 for the sticker.

For more information regarding vehicle registration, go to dmv.de.gov.