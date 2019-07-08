By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Darby Township News, Local TV


DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – An argument led to a shooting that injured a man in Delaware County. The shooting happened outside a market on the 700 block of Sharon Avenue in Darby Township around midnight.

Police say the victim approached an officer asking for help. Shortly after police located the shooting scene.

Credit: CBS3

“After a few minutes of speaking to some witnesses we were able to track down the actual shooter to a known address around the corner and the shooter was taken into custody,” Chief Mike Sousa said.

It’s not clear if the victim and the suspect knew each other at this time.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

