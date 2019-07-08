Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for three men accused of breaking into a woman’s home, tying her up and stealing several items from her home, including a gun. The incident happened on the 4100 block of Franklin Street in the city’s Hunting Park section, around 2:30 a.m. on June 23.
Police say the suspects ransacked the home before fleeing with money, clothing, jewelry and a 9MM Glock handgun.
The 33-year-old victim was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.