PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for three men accused of breaking into a woman’s home, tying her up and stealing several items from her home, including a gun. The incident happened on the 4100 block of Franklin Street in the city’s Hunting Park section, around 2:30 a.m. on June 23.

Police say the suspects ransacked the home before fleeing with money, clothing, jewelry and a 9MM Glock handgun.

The 33-year-old victim was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

