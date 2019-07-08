Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were critically injured in a double shooting in South Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. Philadelphia police say the shooting occurred just before 3:15 p.m. on the 1600 block of South 23rd Street.
Police say a 48-year-old man was shot once in the chest. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical condition.
A 27-year-old man was also shot once in the chest and is in critical condition.
There is no word on what led to the shooting, and no arrests have been made.