BREAKING:2 Men Critically Injured In South Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were critically injured in a double shooting in South Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. Philadelphia police say the shooting occurred just before 3:15 p.m. on the 1600 block of South 23rd Street.

Police say a 48-year-old man was shot once in the chest. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical condition.

A 27-year-old man was also shot once in the chest and is in critical condition.

There is no word on what led to the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

