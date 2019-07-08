PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 12-year-old boy had both of his hands partially blown off after a firework ignited in his hands Monday afternoon. Police say the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m at the Edward Houseman Recreation Center in the city’s Summerdale section.
Police say the teen boy tried to light a quarter-stick of dynamite. He picked up the firework and it ignited in his hands, partially amputating both of his hands.
The boy was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. His condition is not known at this time.
‘Missing 2 Or 3 Fingers’: 9-Year-Old Critically Injured After Fireworks Explode In Hands In Kensington Home, Officials Say
Last week, a 9-year-old girl lost several fingers when an M80 firecracker firework exploded in her hands.