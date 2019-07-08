BREAKING:12-year-old boy has both hands partially blown off in fireworks explosion, police say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 12-year-old boy had both of his hands partially blown off after a firework ignited in his hands Monday afternoon. Police say the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m at the Edward Houseman Recreation Center in the city’s Summerdale section.

Police say the teen boy tried to light a quarter-stick of dynamite. He picked up the firework and it ignited in his hands, partially amputating both of his hands.

The boy was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. His condition is not known at this time.

‘Missing 2 Or 3 Fingers’: 9-Year-Old Critically Injured After Fireworks Explode In Hands In Kensington Home, Officials Say

Last week, a 9-year-old girl lost several fingers when an M80 firecracker firework exploded in her hands.

