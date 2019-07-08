BREAKING:12-year-old boy has both hands partially blown off in fireworks explosion, police say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 12-year-old boy had both of his hands partially blown off after a firework ignited in his hands Monday afternoon. Police say the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m at the Edward Houseman Recreation Center in the city’s Summerdale section.

Police say the teen boy was playing with an illegal explosive device. He lit the fuse but the device did not explode. He then picked it back up, when it exploded in his hands.

Officials say they arrived on the scene to find the boy bleeding heavily from both hands. Police say he lost at least one finger on one of his hands and has very severe damage to the palm and knuckles of his other hand.

The boy was transported to Einstein Medical Center, where he is currently in critical condition. He is currently undergoing surgery, but police say he is expected to survive.

‘Missing 2 Or 3 Fingers’: 9-Year-Old Critically Injured After Fireworks Explode In Hands In Kensington Home, Officials Say

Last week, a 9-year-old girl lost several fingers when an M80 firecracker firework exploded in her hands. Investigators are working to find where the boy got the illegal explosive.

