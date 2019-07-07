



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Ready to watch the United States take on the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup final? Passionate fans from sea to shining sea are understandably psyched. After all, it is Independence Day weekend.

And a US win isn’t without precedent. The US women’s national soccer team has previously won the cup three times (more than any other country.)

But something feels even more special this time around…

Not only has the US team had a tremendous run, but it has courted controversy all along the way. From merciless takedowns to political jabs and even wild celebrations, the woman have shown they’re a force to be reckoned with.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands are Europe’s reigning champs. And they’re planning a fight for the ages.

What will happen? You’ll have to tune in on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET to find out. Here are some suggestions on how to watch the showdown:

If you’re feeling social…

Sports bars are the way to go. Any pub, ale house, dive bar, saloon, speakeasy or tavern will also do.

Basically, any establishment that serves alcohol and has a TV will probably be showing the match, and many are even hosting watch parties.

Miller’s Ale House in Philadelphia is serving Bloody Mary’s and Mimosas’s 30 minutes early for the World Cup Final.

CJ and Eck’s in Manayunk, opened an hour early offering specials for the match.

Join us Sunday morning for the Women’s World Cup Championship!! Bar opens at 10:30am. We’re extending breakfast until 1pm and serving $4 Bloody Mary Pints & $4 Sophie-Mosas for the game! Don’t be un-American, be like Alex Morgan and drink away this Sunday!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KYbzuiAJyK — C.J. & Eck's (@CJandEcks) July 3, 2019

For an official watch party, check out this list of events published by US Soccer. There’s a good chance you’ll find one near you.

If you want to be outside…

Many cities are hosting free watch parties in community plazas and public parks.

SoccerFest is hosting a viewing party at SteelStacks in Bethlehem from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Splash Swim Club in Broomall is hosting a poolside watch party.

Just bring a towel or a lawn chair, find a good spot, and plop yourself down to enjoy the match on a big screen. Don’t forget to pack sunblock and lots of snacks.

If you’re a homebody…

You don’t need to leave your house — or even put on pants — to watch the final match.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and will be televised live on Fox, FS1 and FS2.

Cord cutters (hipsters without cable) can stream it on their Smart TVs through Hulu Live or fuboTV.

In fact, anyone with a screen and WiFi should be in good shape using SlingTV.

Otherwise… maybe try the radio?

