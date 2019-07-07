Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Three men are in custody after a barricade situation at a Chestnut Hill Sprint store, officials say. Officers responded to the 7700 block of Crittenden Street for a reported robbery at 12:50 p.m. Sunday.
When they arrived they found three men armed and wearing masks inside the Sprint Store.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
SEPTA’s Chestnut Hill East Line bypassed the Wyndmoor Station until police activity concluded.
