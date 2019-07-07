Comments
MORRISVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – Morning commutes could be a nightmare this week for drivers who use Interstate 295 northbound. Road work is going to cause major delays over the next several days.
According to officials, I-295 northbound, between Route 1 and the Scudder Falls Bridge, will be reduced to one lane on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible and if you must use it, be prepared for delays up to an hour.
The work is expected to be finished by 2 p.m. on Thursday, officials say.