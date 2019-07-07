Comments
PALMER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police are on the hunt for an 80-year-old murder suspect after they discovered a body inside a home on the 100 block of Old Orchard Drive in Palmer Township, Northampton County, on Sunday. Police say the suspect is Edgar Himel.
Police say Himel is driving a dark green 2019 Nissan Rogue.
The license plate is GHV0051.
Authorities did not say where he may be headed, but said Himel should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on Himel’s whereabouts, contact the Palmer Township Police Department at 610-759-2200.