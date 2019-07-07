  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMEyewitness News Sunday
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMInstinct
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Northampton County news


PALMER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police are on the hunt for an 80-year-old murder suspect after they discovered a body inside a home on the 100 block of Old Orchard Drive in Palmer Township, Northampton County, on Sunday. Police say the suspect is Edgar Himel.

Police say Himel is driving a dark green 2019 Nissan Rogue.

(Credit: Palmer Township Police Department)

The license plate is GHV0051.

Authorities did not say where he may be headed, but said Himel should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Himel’s whereabouts, contact the Palmer Township Police Department at 610-759-2200.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s