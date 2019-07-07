PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A computer glitch alerted students at Jefferson University’s East Falls Campus of an active shooter on Sunday morning, school officials say. Students received a text message alert at 10:18 a.m. telling them to follow emergency procedures.
“There is an active shooter on the East Falls Campus. Follow emergency procedures: RUN, HIDE, ACT,” the text message said.
Police responded to the scene and about a half hour later students were informed there was no danger on campus and to disregard the active shooter alert.
“East Falls- ALL CLEAR. Please disregard the 10:15 message re: active shooter. There is no immediate danger to the campus,” the updated alert said.
The school says the alert was sent due to a resolvable system error during a routine morning test of the JeffAlert system.
“There was no active shooter and we apologize for the error. We are taking further action to ensure this does not happen again,” Jefferson University said in a statement.