  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two teenagers are recovering after being shot in the Germantown section of the city, police say. Officers found two men that had been shot in the area at Green and Coulter Streets around 3 a.m.

They say a 16-year-old was shot in the cheek and an 18-year-old was shot in the lower body.

“There’s blood evidence on the scene as well as shell casings. We have no description on the offenders, it’s an active investigation at this time,” Captain Thomas Davidson said.

Both teens were transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s