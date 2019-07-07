Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two teenagers are recovering after being shot in the Germantown section of the city, police say. Officers found two men that had been shot in the area at Green and Coulter Streets around 3 a.m.
They say a 16-year-old was shot in the cheek and an 18-year-old was shot in the lower body.
“There’s blood evidence on the scene as well as shell casings. We have no description on the offenders, it’s an active investigation at this time,” Captain Thomas Davidson said.
Both teens were transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.