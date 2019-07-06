MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Weather officials are investigating reports of a possible “landspout” tornado in South Jersey, where some damage has been reported. The National Weather Service says a team has been sent out to investigate the reported activity shortly after 2 p.m. in Mount Laurel, near Interstate 295’s exit 36 and the New Jersey Turnpike’s exit four.
Video from the Mount Laurel Police Department shows the force of the storm lifting up a car and flipping it over along Gather Drive.
Authorities say the vehicle’s roof and air conditioning unit was damaged but no one was injured.
Weather officials say some damage has been reported, but initial reports suggest only minor damage to buildings and a parked car.
According to the National Weather Service, a landspout spins up from the ground during thunderstorm activity rather than dropping from a cloud. It’s difficult to pick up on Doppler radar because it’s close to the ground and below the radar beam.
