GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A group of demonstrators gathered in South Jersey on Saturday protesting the way geese are handled by condo property managers. Their plea? Stop gassing the geese.
A resident told Eyewitness News the Meadows Condo Association in Washington Township has been hiring a company for at least six years to manage the geese.
The resident says that includes rounding the geese up and exterminating them.
Large geese populations can be a nuisance because of their droppings so managing the birds is not uncommon.
But residents and others who gathered with signs and flyers Saturday do not want the geese killed.
“I want them to use humane solutions only to keep the population down. The population is down now. They don’t need to do really anything else,” a resident said. “The last couple of years we only had 20 or so geese on this property.
Residents say hiring a company to kill the geese is also costly.
Eyewitness News put calls out to the association and the property manager, but was not able to reach anyone.