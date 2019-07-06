WEATHER ALERT:Excessive heat warning for Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs From until 7 p.m. Saturday
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four people are in the hospital after a serious car crash in Northeast Philadelphia. The accident happened Saturday Morning, at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Academy Road.

Officials say a white SUV had one person trapped inside of it after the collision caused the car to knock over a light pole.

The other vehicle had three people trapped inside of it, according to officials.

All of those involved were rescued and taken to Torresdale Hospital, in unknown conditions.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

