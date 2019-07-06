Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four people are in the hospital after a serious car crash in Northeast Philadelphia. The accident happened Saturday Morning, at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Academy Road.
Officials say a white SUV had one person trapped inside of it after the collision caused the car to knock over a light pole.
The other vehicle had three people trapped inside of it, according to officials.
All of those involved were rescued and taken to Torresdale Hospital, in unknown conditions.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.