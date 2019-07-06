BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) — Brigantine Police have evacuated Cove Beach because of a bomb threat, according to officials. People are being told to evacuate and avoid the area and K-9s were brought in to search the area.
According to reports, around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, badge checkers found a note stating there was an IED device buried in the sand on the beach.
“Somebody left a note with one of the permit checkers. When they came into work there was a note there and it said there was a bomb on the beach,” Brigantine, N.J. Mayor Andy Simpson said.
The drive-on beach is located at the south end of Brigantine off of Lagoon Boulevard.
Police also recorded license plate numbers of vehicles as they left the beach.
At this time the beach is secured as police wait for the Atlantic City bomb unit.
