By CBS3 Staff
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS)


WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist that happened on Concord Pike near I-95 in Delaware. The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, according to officials.

State Police say a 35-year-old cyclist was traveling southbound on Concord Pike when his bike was struck from behind by a Honda Accord also traveling south.

According to police, the cyclist was thrown over the top of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. They also say the cyclist was not wearing reflective clothing and had no lights on the bicycle.

The 21-year-old driver of the car remained on the scene and was uninjured.

Officials do not believe impairment or speed were contributing factors in the accident.

Southbound on Concord Pike was closed for approximately three hours until the scene was cleared.

