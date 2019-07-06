Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – According to a spokesperson from the Philadelphia Sheriff’s office, the son of outgoing Philadelphia Sheriff Jewell Williams was one of men who was shot on Friday night. The incident happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of North 16th Street in North Philadelphia.
The sheriff’s 42-year-old son was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is still unknown.
Police say another person was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was also rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.
No arrests have been made, but a weapon was discovered, authorities say.
An investigation of Philadelphia’s 165th homicide of 2019 is ongoing.