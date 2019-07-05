WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory For Philadelphia And Surrounding Suburbs From Noon Until 6 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – People of Philadelphia, get your dancing shoes ready as the fifth annual Siempre Salsa Philly Week kicks off. From July 5 through July 12, the event looks to introduce salsa music, the artists who create it and the community it comes from.

The citywide celebration is honoring everything salsa, from the music to the artists who created it.

On Friday, officials kicked off the annual event with a reception at City Hall.

Event organizers say they strive to share the origins of salsa music through live performances at various venues around the city including:

Friday, July 5

Salsa Para Siempre Dance Party to Benefit Concilio, 141 E. Hunting Park Avenue, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m

Saturday, July 6, Sunday, July 7

Concilio’s Hispanic Fiesta, Penn’s Landing, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, July 12

HACE and Siempre Salsa Philly present “Summer of Salsa”, Fairhill Square Park, 4th & Lehigh, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m..

