By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Museum of Art


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Museum of Art is inviting all creative children to take part in a program that looks to help expand on their artistic skills this summer. From July 5 through Sept. 2 art-making for all ages will be at the Art Museum.

Inside the Perelman Building, Art Splash gives children the chance to nurture their inner artist. The series kicked off on Friday and offers a variety of sessions to expose and educate children in different artistic disciplines.

There are daily and weekly programs that include working with local artists to hone children’s creative ideas and advance their skills as well as two exhibitions, Souls Grown Deep: Artists of the African-American South and The Art of Collage and Assemblage.

Those who attend will be able to experience the exhibits through tours, art-making, along with a kid-friendly gallery hunt.

Studio projects change every two weeks.

For more information on the summer program, click here.

