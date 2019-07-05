OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The Fourth of July is in the rear-view mirror but the celebrations continue down the shore. The celebration is still going here in Ocean City, and local businesses are hoping that it continues throughout the weekend.

Everyone loves an extended weekend, especially one on the boardwalk.

“It’s just been really fun,” West Chester resident Maggie Weber said.

As people celebrate the birth of of our nation, Maggie is celebrating her 11th birthday in Ocean City.

“I went on some really crazy roller coasters with my sister,” she said.

Business is booming at Del’s Oceanside Grill. One employee says the restaurant has been in her family for 54 years, and they’re hoping the grill becomes visitors’ new happy place.

“It’s been a pretty crazy weekend. Last night was really busy. We usually close earlier but we stayed open as late as we could. We almost had to tell people no because it was so busy,” waitress Samantha Del Sordo said.

Eyewitness News even found some visitors at the shore from Norristown.

“We do a yearly family trip with my son. He gets a house and we come down and we have a blast for Fourth of July week,” Norristown resident Sharon Sowell said.

“The weather’s been great. It’s been a great week. I hate to leave,” Ron Sowell said.

There’s even live entertainment for your listening pleasure.

“I think people really love it. It gives atmosphere to the boardwalk. I think it adds some happiness and cheerfulness to the boardwalk that it deserves,” Cherry Hill resident Joe Rein said.

Even the littlest of visitors are happy to partake in what they deserve.