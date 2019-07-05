WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory For Philadelphia And Surrounding Suburbs From Noon Until 6 PM
By Vittoria Woodill
Filed Under:CBS3 SummerFest, Local, Local TV, New Jersey news

BEACH HAVEN, N.J. (CBS) – Long Beach Island features plenty of family fun and at Fantasy Island, the amusement park is celebrating its 35th season of operation this year. At Fantasy Island, it’s not uncommon to see a kid work out to break out of their stroller.

For they know fun for the whole family is what Fantasy Island is all about. You’ll find kids being kids and big kids feeling how they felt when they were little all over again.

And that’s the point. Fantasy Island is the never-land, the place you’ll never forget you went that time at the Shore.

Watch the video above for more on Fantasy Island.

Vittoria Woodill

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s