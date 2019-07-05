Comments
BEACH HAVEN, N.J. (CBS) – Long Beach Island features plenty of family fun and at Fantasy Island, the amusement park is celebrating its 35th season of operation this year. At Fantasy Island, it’s not uncommon to see a kid work out to break out of their stroller.
For they know fun for the whole family is what Fantasy Island is all about. You’ll find kids being kids and big kids feeling how they felt when they were little all over again.
And that’s the point. Fantasy Island is the never-land, the place you’ll never forget you went that time at the Shore.
