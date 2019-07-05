Bicyclist Critically Injured In North Philadelphia Hit-And-Run

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run that critically injured a bicyclist in North Philadelphia. It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Friday on 13th Street and Lehigh Avenue.
Police say the man appeared to be intoxicated. They say the car has front-end damage and fits the description of the reported vehicle.
Police say a man in his late 20’s was struck by a car while riding his bike. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Several eyewitnesses were able to get a partial vehicle tag. Police say that helped them catch the driver.
“SEPTA police officers in the 3300 block of Fox Street saw a vehicle parked on the sidewalk with the engine running and there was someone in the driver seat sleeping,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
The driver was taken into custody.