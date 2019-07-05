BREAKING:MLB suspends Phillies’ Odubel Herrera 85 games for violating league’s domestic violence policy
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 37-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot multiple times in a double shooting. The incident happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of North 16th Street in North Philadelphia on Friday.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

No information about the second victim is available at this time.

No arrests have been made, but a weapon was discovered, authorities say.

An investigation is ongoing.

