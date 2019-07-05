WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory For Philadelphia And Surrounding Suburbs From Noon Until 6 PM
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least one person was injured after several vehicles collided in Center City overnight. The crash happened at Broad and Vine Streets, around 1 a.m. Friday.

1 Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Center City

One person has been taken to Jefferson University Hospital but the extent of that person’s injuries are not known.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s