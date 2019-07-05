1 Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Center City

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least one person was injured after several vehicles collided in Center City overnight. The crash happened at Broad and Vine Streets, around 1 a.m. Friday.
One person has been taken to Jefferson University Hospital but the extent of that person’s injuries are not known.
There is no word on what caused the crash.