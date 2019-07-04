By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man and teenager were rushed to the hospital after police say they were shot by stray gunfire while watching Fourth of July fireworks. The shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Medary Avenue in Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood.

Police say a 13-year-old girl was struck by one bullet through both of her legs and a 27-year-old man was shot once in his right calf.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

