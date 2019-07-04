PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Hundreds of people gathered outside the Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Philadelphia Thursday morning demanding the closure of detention camps at the United States-Mexico border. The Never Again Action, a Jewish-led group, organized the protest that began at 10 a.m.
They marched from ICE Philadelphia to the Fourth of July parade at Independence Hall.
Images from the scene show officers preventing protestors from traveling further onto the lawn of the Independence Visitor Center.
“We’ve reached the Philadelphia 4th of July parade, where we’re met with a three-deep line of police blocking our progress. We’re here to say that we cannot ignore reality and pretend like we’re all free in America when we know that’s not true,” Never Again Action said in a tweet.
The protesters are calling for elected officials to permanently close detention camps at the border and provide permanent protection for all undocumented immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers.
A live stream of the protest was posted on Never Again Action’s Facebook page.
Police tell CBS3 at least a dozen protesters have been arrested at this time.