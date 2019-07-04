Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are on the hunt for a gunman after a man is shot overnight in East Germantown. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on the 6000 block of North Beechwood Street.
Police say the 28-year-old victim was sitting in a parked car when he was shot in the head.
The victim’s car hit two parked cars after the shooting. It’s unclear if the car rolled forward or the victim tried to speed away. Officers found it about 150 feet away from the scene.
The victim is in critical condition.