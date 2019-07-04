Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man found part of a human leg while fishing near Graffiti Pier in Old City Thursday night, according to police. Police say the 27-year-old man was fishing in the Delaware River at North Delaware Avenue and Beach Street when the leg was found, just after 8 p.m.
Police say part of a right leg — from kneecap to foot — with a sneaker was found.
Man’s Body Found In Delaware River Hours After Wife’s Body Recovered, 5-Year-Old Daughter Found Alone In Car
Police are searching the area for additional remains.