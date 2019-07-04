Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 34-year-old man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot three times throughout his body. The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. on the 5900 block of Hammond Avenue in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood on the Fourth of July.
Police say the man suffered gunshot wounds to his groin, his right leg and right arm.
The victim was rushed to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Authorities are investigating the shooting.