



SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The Fourth of July fun continued down the shore. Thursday’s hot and sunny weather brought the crowds and businesses reaped the benefits. It’s the kind of beach day that can’t help but make you think, does it get any better than this?

“It’s been perfect weather and the water feels great and the kids are having a blast,” Culver, Indiana, resident Flannery Posner said.

In Brigantine, families hit the beach early, laying claim to sand castle territory and enjoying the ways.

“It’s amazing, it’s so beautiful out,” one boy said.

In Ocean City, kids decked out every inch of their bikes for the South End parade. And in Sea Isle City, the beaches looked like a sea of people.

“Nice, beautiful and crowded,” one girl said.

It’s the #4thofJuly and I don’t think I’ve ever seen it more crowded at the #JerseyShore we’re in Sea Isle City pic.twitter.com/rP9NXY1oUv — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) July 4, 2019

“It’s traffic getting in, you can’t find parking, it’s a little crazy,” Folsom, Pennsylvania, resident Nicole Nelson said.

And thanks to Independence Day falling on a Thursday, many people are making this a four-day weekend. Couple that with good weather and it’s a double bonus for shore businesses.

“Right now it’s fantastic and the customers are wonderful, everybody is in good spirits. It couldn’t be better,” Chuck Dalrymple, owner of Dalrymple’s Gifts, said.

Six-year-old Collin McCarthy summarized the whole day perfectly in one sentence.

“That it’s the Fourth of July and you’re going to spend time with your family,” Collin said.