PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A stretch of South Street is back open after Philadelphia police discovered a box of fireworks overnight. Police initially said they believed the box found on the ground contained dynamite.

Bomb Squad Responds To South Street For Suspicious Device That Turned Out To Be Fireworks

The bomb squad and Homeland Security responded, blocking off the 400 hundred block of South Street in Queen Village.

The scene is now clear and South Street is once again open to traffic.

