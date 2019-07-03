



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s no better place to celebrate the Fourth of July than at the place where it all started. Independence Hall was the backdrop for a patriotic performance by the Philly Pops Wednesday night.

For so many, it’s a tradition that can’t be missed.

Americana, in all its glory, resounded through the mall. Thousands of fans soaked in the sound of the Philly Pops continuing their 40-year history of performing in front of Independence Hall.

“It’s just such an amazing setting, being in such a historical part of the city,” one woman said.

Philadelphia Police, SEPTA Outline Safety Protocols For Wawa’s Welcome America Festival, Fourth Of July Celebrations

Last year, the Independence Day kickoff event had to be cancelled due to bad weather. With that in mind, a select song was performed.

“Don’t bring around the cloud to rain on my parade,” Susan Eagen sang.

This year, the Pops were joined by Eagen, a Broadway singer.

“Sitting here with the Philly Pops, it’s the most incredible feeling in the world,” one woman said.

It’s a tradition that welcomes both visitors and long-time Pops lovers.

“We pack food and drinks and we come over and listen to the Pops and to be with friends,” one man said.

Best 4th Of July Fireworks In Philadelphia Region

“I just like all the decorates,” one little girl said.

Decorations, celebration and admiration in the place where our grand declaration was so bravely made.

As always, the event was free and open to all.