PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An iconic Philadelphia bakery is in the spotlight for celebrating the Fourth of July in style. The Termini Brothers Bakery is giving away 2,500 cupcakes and making America’s birthday cake for the holiday’s celebrations at the Independence Visitor Center.
At 9 a.m. on Thursday, as the U.S. celebrates its 243rd birthday, Termini Bros. will hand out cupcakes to the first 2,500 visitors at the Independence Visitor Center.
It’s the eighth year that Termini Bros. is the official baker, but it comes as no surprise because it’s pride that’s been baked into the bakery for 98 years starting with Vincent and Joseph Termini’s grandfather.
‘Restaurant Capital Of The World These Days’: Dinner Time In Collingswood Is Where You Want To Be
Giuseppe and Gaetano Termini were two immigrants from Sicily, Italy, when they came to America with dreams of running their own bakery. In 1921, the brothers first opened Termini Brothers Bakery in South Philadelphia.
The bakery has stayed in the family for decades from generation to generation, establishing itself as one of the most iconic culinary treasures in Philadelphia.
For years, Termini Bros. has been responsible for making America’s birthday cake for the Independence Visitor Center Birthday Party.
Watch the video above for more information on Termini Brothers Bakery.