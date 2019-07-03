WEATHER:Oppressive Heat, Humidity Hanging Around For Fourth Of July Holiday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    10:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Vittoria Woodill
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Termini Brothers Bakery


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An iconic Philadelphia bakery is in the spotlight for celebrating the Fourth of July in style. The Termini Brothers Bakery is giving away 2,500 cupcakes and making America’s birthday cake for the holiday’s celebrations at the Independence Visitor Center.

At 9 a.m. on Thursday, as the U.S. celebrates its 243rd birthday, Termini Bros. will hand out cupcakes to the first 2,500 visitors at the Independence Visitor Center.

It’s the eighth year that Termini Bros. is the official baker, but it comes as no surprise because it’s pride that’s been baked into the bakery for 98 years starting with Vincent and Joseph Termini’s grandfather.

‘Restaurant Capital Of The World These Days’: Dinner Time In Collingswood Is Where You Want To Be

Giuseppe and Gaetano Termini were two immigrants from Sicily, Italy, when they came to America with dreams of running their own bakery. In 1921, the brothers first opened Termini Brothers Bakery in South Philadelphia.

The bakery has stayed in the family for decades from generation to generation, establishing itself as one of the most iconic culinary treasures in Philadelphia.

For years, Termini Bros. has been responsible for making America’s birthday cake for the Independence Visitor Center Birthday Party.

Watch the video above for more information on Termini Brothers Bakery.

Vittoria Woodill

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s