WEATHER:Oppressive Heat, Humidity Hanging Around For Fourth Of July Holiday
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gloucester County news, James Merritt, Local, Local TV


GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A Junior ROTC instructor in Gloucester County is facing charges for having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Prosecutors say 58-year-old James Merritt touched the 18-year-old student in an ROTC classroom at Delsea Regional High.

James Merritt

They also say he exchanged text messages with the student.

Merritt has worked at the Delsea Regional School District since 2011.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s