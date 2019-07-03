Comments
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A Junior ROTC instructor in Gloucester County is facing charges for having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Prosecutors say 58-year-old James Merritt touched the 18-year-old student in an ROTC classroom at Delsea Regional High.
They also say he exchanged text messages with the student.
Merritt has worked at the Delsea Regional School District since 2011.