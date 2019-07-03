



LUMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) — Two weeks ago, strong storms pounded parts of South Jersey with heavy rain, causing severe flooding. Many homes in Lumberton, Burlington County sustained water damage.

Two weeks after the flood, there is some normalcy here in Lumberton. But residents say there’s always that fear in the back of their mind that the flooding will happen again.

“We couldn’t cross the street. The water came up so high,” Lumberton resident Linda Shellenberger said.

Two weeks ago, flood-covered roads made it impossible to navigate through parts of Main Streets, and this is when the cleanup was just beginning.

“It took about a week before we were back to normal,” Shellenberger said.

Shellenberger says she’s grateful the flood wasn’t nearly as bad as the flood that hit back in 2004. But June 20th’s flooding did leave her home damaged.

“We lost our heater, our furnace, everything that was in the basement. So for a week we had no hot water,” Shellenberger.

This is what one homeowner’s basement looked like after severe flooding. But 13 days later, the water has receded and it’s hard to tell that this is the same basement.

Other neighbors were grateful to see the camaraderie during the natural disaster.

“Even though with all the chaos happening, there were a lot of people who were jumping in to help people who needed help,” resident Paul Cronrath said.

With a rainy season ahead of us, homeowners are holding on to hope that they’re not in the same situation yet again.

“We just live like this, waiting for the next episode,” Shellenberger said.

In 2004, flood waters rose to two-feet high and played a major part in the fire department moving locations.